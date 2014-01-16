Unfashionable 49ers coach a model warrior in $8 pants

San Francisco 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh looks on from the sidelines in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game against the Baltimore Ravens in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

(Reuters) - San Francisco 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh may be a fashion misfit but he projected the image of a model warrior ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Harbaugh’s wife defended her own fashion sense in trashing her husband’s monotonous, out-of-date predilection for wearing pleated khaki pants on the sidelines.

“I’ve thrown them away many of times. I’ve asked him, ‘Please, pleats are gone. Wear the flat front,” Sarah Harbaugh told KMVQ’s Fernando and Greg radio show in San Francisco.

“I threw them out and when he went to the (NFL scouting) combine, he found a Wal-Mart. They were $8. $8!”

She did not go into his habit of tucking his sweatshirt into the khakis.

Harbaugh, 50, is on firmer ground when it comes to getting pumped up for a big game.

The former NFL quarterback said his team was excited about the challenge of taking on the Seahawks in Seattle for a spot in the Super Bowl and that he wished he could suit up to play.

“This kind of game, I was thinking of the things I would trade to be able to compete as a player in this game. It’s pretty significant,” Harbaugh told reporters.

Asked if he would trade his house, Harbaugh replied: ”Oh, easy. Yeah. I thought you were going to make it tough, like a body part. Could I do without my left arm or one eye? I was kind of going to those extremes.

“I was thinking like a body part. Could I do without an arm?”