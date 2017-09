(Reuters) - Seedings for the National Football League playoffs after Sunday’s conclusion to the regular season.

- - - -

AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

1. Denver (13-3)

2. New England (12-4)

3. Cincinnati (11-5)

4. Indianapolis (11-5)

5. Kansas City (11-5)

6. San Diego (9-7)

- - - -

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

1. Seattle (13-3)

2. Carolina (12-4)

3. Philadelphia (9-6)

4. Green Bay (8-7-1)

5. San Francisco (12-4)

6. New Orleans (11-5)