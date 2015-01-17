Pats center out, Seattle tackle questionable for title games

(Reuters) - The New England Patriots will be without starting center Bryan Stork in Sunday’s AFC title clash against the Indianapolis Colts, who will not have running back Trent Richardson for the game at Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Stork injured a knee in last week’s playoff victory over the Baltimore Ravens and will be replaced by Ryan Wendell, according to a report on Saturday by ProFootballTalk.

Richardson, a former first-round draft pick acquired by the Colts this season in a trade with the Cleveland Browns, was left in Indianapolis due to personal reasons, according to the team’s website.

Richardson took only one snap in the wildcard round and was inactive last week as the Colts relied on the more productive Daniel “Boom” Herron as their primary back.

The key player on the injury list for Sunday’s NFC title game between the hosting Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay remained the Packers’ star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers, who has been slowed by a calf injury the last couple of weeks, was listed as probable.

The Green Bay signal caller said he would play although there was still pain, stiffness and “constant, around-the-clock” treatment involved with his calf.

Seattle’s All-Pro safety was a doubting Thomas.

Earl Thomas said he was not “buying into” the notion Rodgers would be limited. “He’s not fooling me with that,” Thomas said.

One injury question mark for Seattle was the status of starting right tackle Justin Britt.

Britt, a rookie second-round pick from Missouri who has started every game this season, was limited in practice and listed as questionable because of a sore knee.

The winners of Sunday’s games will meet in the Super Bowl on Feb. 1.