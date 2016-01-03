Jets blow playoff berth as Steelers claim wild card

Jan 3, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Markus Wheaton (11) catches a touchdown as Cleveland Browns cornerback Johnson Bademosi (24) defends during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns on the final day of the regular season to sneak into the playoffs when the New York Jets lost to the Buffalo Bills in the National Football League on Sunday.

The Jets controlled their own fate, with a win guaranteeing them a spot in the playoffs, but quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick tossed his third interception of the game to give the Bills a 22-17 victory.

The result, coupled with Pittsburgh’s 28-12 win over Cleveland, left both teams with 10-6 records, but the Steelers advanced on the tiebreaker.

Meanwhile, the New England Patriots (12-4) lost their regular-season finale 20-10 to the Miami Dolphins to potentially give up guaranteed home field advantage in the playoffs, pending the result of Denver’s late game against San Diego.

The Houston Texans (9-7) claimed their third AFC South title in five years with a 30-6 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The six AFC postseason teams will be New England, Denver, Cincinnati, Houston, Pittsburgh and the Kansas City Chiefs.