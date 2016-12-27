FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Lions still in hunt for post-season ticket
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 27, 2016 / 7:43 AM / 8 months ago

Lions still in hunt for post-season ticket

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 26, 2016; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws during the game against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Despite losing a second straight game on Monday the Detroit Lions still have a chance to punch their post-season ticket as NFL teams scramble for playoff positioning heading into the final game of the regular season.

The Lions (9-6) fell to the Dallas Cowboys 42-21 on Monday to set up a final matchup with Green Bay (9-6) that will determine the NFC North Division.

The loser of the matchup could miss the playoffs altogether if Washington claim their finale against the New York Giants and snatch away the NFC's No. 6 seed.

Atop the NFC, Dallas (13-2) have wrapped up the No. 1 spot while Atlanta (10-5) can secure No. 2 with a win over New Orleans or a loss by Seattle.

In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) could claim the West if they beat San Diego and Oakland loses to Denver. The Chiefs are already locked in to at least a wild card berth.

New England (13-2) can wrap up the top seed with a win over Miami or an Oakland loss to Denver.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.