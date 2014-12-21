Lions claim playoff berth with Eagles' loss

Dec 14, 2014; Detroit, MI, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) gets tackled by Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Stanford (49) during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Lions win 16-14. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Detroit Lions wrapped up an NFL playoff berth without playing a down on Saturday thanks to the Washington Redskins’ upset victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The win by the Redskins put the Lions (10-4) in the playoffs for the first time since 2011 even though they and NFC North co-leader Green Bay currently have the same 10-4 records. Detroit got the nod because a superior record against NFC teams.

The Lions, winners of three straight, play at Chicago while the Packers, who were upended by Buffalo last weekend, can claim a playoff spot with a win at Tampa Bay on Sunday.

The Lions and Packers meet in Green Bay on the 28th with the Division title on the line. The Lions defeated the Packers in September.

Detroit joins postseason party with the Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, who wrapped up berths last weekend.