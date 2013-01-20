Profile of NFC champion San Francisco 49ers

(Reuters) - Profile of the San Francisco 49ers, who beat the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday to win the National Football Conference (NFC) championship and advance to the February 3 Super Bowl.

Founded: Established in 1946 as a charter member of the All-America Football Conference and joined the National Football League in 1950 after the two leagues merged.

NFC titles (season): 6 (1981, 1984, 1988, 1989, 1994, 2012)

Super Bowl titles: 5 (1981, 1984, 1988, 1989, 1994)

Head coach: Jim Harbaugh. A former NFL quarterback who enjoyed great success coaching in College football before moving to the NFL last year. He led the 49ers to the NFC Championship game in his first season, winning NFL coach of the year honors.

Starting quarterback: Colin Kaepernick. Took over for injured incumbent and former top draft pick Alex Smith midway through the regular season and kept the job. Set a record for the most rushing yards by a quarterback in any game with 181 yards on 16 carries in last week’s playoff win over the Green Bay Packers.

2012 regular season record: 11-4-1, won NFC West division

NFC playoff seeding: 2

How they reached the Super Bowl: Beat Green Bay Packers 45-31 in the divisional round; Beat the Atlanta Falcons 28-24 in the NFC Championship.