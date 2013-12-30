Packers win NFC North in thriller over Bears

(Reuters) - Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers heaved a 48-yard touchdown bomb to Randall Cobb with 38 seconds left to lift the Green Bay Packers to a thrilling 33-28 win over the Chicago Bears that gave them the NFC North title on Sunday.

Rodgers was playing in his first game after missing seven contests with a broken collarbone and Cobb was returning after being out 10 games with a broken leg, but the pair connected on a fourth-and-eight from the 48-yard line in the showdown game.

The victory improved the Packers to 8-7-1 and dropped Chicago to 8-8.

Green Bay will host a playoff game during next weekend’s wildcard round of playoffs.