Packers win NFC North in thriller over Bears
December 30, 2013 / 12:55 AM / 4 years ago

Packers win NFC North in thriller over Bears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers heaved a 48-yard touchdown bomb to Randall Cobb with 38 seconds left to lift the Green Bay Packers to a thrilling 33-28 win over the Chicago Bears that gave them the NFC North title on Sunday.

Rodgers was playing in his first game after missing seven contests with a broken collarbone and Cobb was returning after being out 10 games with a broken leg, but the pair connected on a fourth-and-eight from the 48-yard line in the showdown game.

The victory improved the Packers to 8-7-1 and dropped Chicago to 8-8.

Green Bay will host a playoff game during next weekend’s wildcard round of playoffs.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York, Editing by Gene Cherry

