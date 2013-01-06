Rodgers wants more from Packers offense

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) waves to fans after defeating the Minnesota Vikings in their NFL NFC wildcard playoff football game in Green Bay, Wisconsin January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Tom Lynn

(Reuters) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers led his team into the NFC divisional round of the playoffs with a routine 24-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday but said his offense needed to develop the killer instinct.

Rodgers threw to 10 receivers as he put up 274 passing yards, completing 23-of-33 passes and throwing one touchdown, but the failure to truly finish off the Vikings in the third quarter concerned the Super Bowl MVP from two seasons ago.

“Our defense played at a championship level, which you have to have in the postseason. Offensively, we’ve got some stuff to work on,” he told NBC television.

“We doubled up at the end of the first half and the beginning of the second half to make it a three-score game, but we have got to help our defense more and close out a team like that,” he said.

“They are a good defense but we kind of cut it off there in the third quarter. We couldn’t get anything going. We have gotta put a team away, especially at home,” he added.

The Packers advance to face the 49ers in San Francisco on Saturday for a place in the NFC Conference final.

“It’s a tough test and we’ll be excited about that,” said Rodgers, who is hoping for a very different game to the meeting in week one of the regular season when the 49ers ran out 30-22 winners.

Packers wide-receiver Greg Jennings said the team had reminded themselves of last year’s bitterly disappointing loss to the New York Giants in their first playoff game in the divisional round.

“We didn’t want to experience that again. We talked about it in the locker-room, we said: ‘Cherish the moment but have in the back of your mind that same feeling you felt when you walked off the field last year. We don’t want to do that again’,” he said.

“We came out and we got it done,”