'Superman' Newton and team mates soar into Super Bowl

Jan 24, 2016; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs on the field after the NFC Championship football game against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Quarterback Cam Newton was not the only Carolina Panthers player performing like Superman on Sunday as the brilliant pass-and-run threat teamed up with his mates to soar into the Super Bowl.

Newton twice flew like his caped comic book superhero to cross the goal line on runs, ran over a defensive back on another jaunt and connected with Corey Brown on an 86-yard touchdown pass for one of his two scoring strikes.

He was joined in the jaw-dropping play department by speedy receiver Ted Ginn, who zig-zagged to a 22-yard touchdown on an end-around run, Kurt Coleman, who swiped a pair of passes, and linebacker Luke Kuechly who ran his interception back 21 yards for a score.

The Panthers pounced on seven Arizona Cardinals turnovers and the gang celebrated on the sidelines during the two-minute warning before the end of their 49-15 romp as “Sweet Caroline” blared over the loudspeakers.

It put them into Super Bowl 50 against the Denver Broncos.

“We came out here and fought our tails off, and we did what a lot of people said we couldn’t do,” Newton said.

Last year, the Panthers were 3-8-1 before finishing with a four-game winning streak to win a weak NFC South Division.

This season, despite building a 14-0 record before suffering their lone loss of a 15-1 campaign, skeptics questioned just how good the Panthers were.

“We felt pretty confident all year long with the guys that we have and the character that we have,” said standout tight end Greg Olsen. “When we’re playing, we’re as good as it gets.”

All Pro cornerback Josh Norman said no one should be surprised.

“It’s not by chance that we have done this. Today is our day. The time is our time,” he said after Carolina shut down the league’s top-rated offense. “We’ve been doing this all year.”

At the top of the Carolina chain is Newton, who even brings thrills to a staunch member of the Panthers defensive line.

“What can you say about Cam? It’s his world. He’s the MVP. I call him Obama. I‘m just glad he’s on my team,” said nine-year Panthers veteran Charles Johnson. “He does amazing stuff.”

The 26-year-old Newton said he preached patience to his mates and it was all paying off now.

“It isn’t going to be instant grits, quick grits,” Newton said. “It’s going to be a process, like long-cooked collard greens. I think those collard greens are brewing right now. You can smell it from a mile away.”