Patriots secure playoff spot when Dolphins lose

(Reuters) - The New England Patriots secured a playoff spot and captured their fifth straight AFC East title when the Miami Dolphins lost to the Buffalo Bills 19-0 on Sunday.

New England (10-4) was playing the Baltimore Ravens later Sunday but clinched the division before taking the field when the Dolphins (8-7) lost.

Dan Carpenter kicked four field goals and Fred Jackson scored on a nine-yard run to lift the Bills (6-9) to the triumph at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Buffalo.

New England concludes its regular season next week against the Bills in Foxborough, Massachusetts.