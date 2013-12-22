FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 22, 2013 / 9:30 PM / 4 years ago

Patriots secure playoff spot when Dolphins lose

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The New England Patriots secured a playoff spot and captured their fifth straight AFC East title when the Miami Dolphins lost to the Buffalo Bills 19-0 on Sunday.

New England (10-4) was playing the Baltimore Ravens later Sunday but clinched the division before taking the field when the Dolphins (8-7) lost.

Dan Carpenter kicked four field goals and Fred Jackson scored on a nine-yard run to lift the Bills (6-9) to the triumph at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Buffalo.

New England concludes its regular season next week against the Bills in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Reporting by Steve Ginsburg, Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
