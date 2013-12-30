FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Profiles of the 12 NFL playoff teams
#Sports News
December 30, 2013 / 5:10 AM / 4 years ago

Profiles of the 12 NFL playoff teams

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Reuters) - Brief profiles of the 12 teams that qualified for the National Football League playoffs, which begin with the January 4-5 wild-card round.

- -

American Football Conference (AFC)

- -

DENVER BRONCOS

Founded: 1960

Home field: Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

Head coach: John Fox

Starting quarterback: Peyton Manning

Super Bowl titles: Two

2013 regular season record: 13-3

How they qualified: 1st in AFC West division

- - -

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Founded: 1959

Home field: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Head coach: Bill Belichick

Starting quarterback: Tom Brady

Super Bowl titles: Three

2013 regular season record: 12-4

How they qualified: 1st in AFC East division

- - -

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Founded: 1968

Home field: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Head coach: Marvin Lewis

Starting quarterback: Andy Dalton

Super Bowl titles: None

2013 regular season record: 11-5

How they qualified: 1st in AFC North division

- - -

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Founded: 1953

Home field: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Head coach: Chuck Pagano

Starting quarterback: Andrew Luck

Super Bowl titles: Two

2013 regular season record: 11-5

How they qualified: 1st in AFC South division

- - -

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Founded: 1960

Home field: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Head coach: Andy Reid

Starting quarterback: Alex Smith

Super Bowl titles: One

2013 regular season record: 11-5

How they qualified: 2nd in AFC West (wild card)

- - -

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS

Founded: 1960

Home field: Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego, California

Head coach: Mike McCoy

Starting quarterback: Philip Rivers

Super Bowl titles: None

2013 regular season record: 9-7

How they qualified: 3rd in AFC West (wild card)

- -

National Football Conference (NFC)

- -

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Founded: 1975

Home field: CenturyLink Field, Seattle, Washington

Head coach: Pete Carroll

Starting quarterback: Russell Wilson

Super Bowl titles: None

2013 regular season record: 13-3

How they qualified: 1st in NFC West

- - -

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Founded: 1995

Home field: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Head coach: Ron Rivera

Starting quarterback: Cam Newton

Super Bowl titles: None

2013 regular season record: 12-4

How they qualified: 1st in NFC South

- - -

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Founded: 1933

Home field: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Head coach: Chip Kelly

Starting quarterback: Nick Foles

Super Bowl titles: None

2013 regular season record: 10-6

How they qualified: 1st in NFC East

- - -

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Founded: 1921

Home field: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Head coach: Mike McCarthy

Starting quarterback: Aaron Rodgers

Super Bowl titles: Four

2013 regular season record: 8-7-1

How they qualified: 1st in NFC North

- - -

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Founded: 1946

Home Field: Candlestick Park, San Francisco, California

Head coach: Jim Harbaugh

Starting quarterback: Colin Kaepernick

Super Bowl titles: Five

2013 regular season record: 12-4

How they qualified: 2nd in NFC West (wild card)

- - -

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Founded: 1967

Home field: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

Head coach: Sean Payton

Starting quarterback: Drew Brees

Super Bowl titles: One

2013 regular season record: 11-5

How they qualified: 2nd in NFC South (wild card)

Compiled by Gene Cherry; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
