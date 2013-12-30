Profiles of the 12 NFL playoff teams

(Reuters) - Brief profiles of the 12 teams that qualified for the National Football League playoffs, which begin with the January 4-5 wild-card round.
American Football Conference (AFC)
Founded: 1960
Home field: Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado
Head coach: John Fox
Starting quarterback: Peyton Manning
Super Bowl titles: Two
2013 regular season record: 13-3
How they qualified: 1st in AFC West division
Founded: 1959
Home field: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
Head coach: Bill Belichick
Starting quarterback: Tom Brady
Super Bowl titles: Three
2013 regular season record: 12-4
How they qualified: 1st in AFC East division
Founded: 1968
Home field: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
Head coach: Marvin Lewis
Starting quarterback: Andy Dalton
Super Bowl titles: None
2013 regular season record: 11-5
How they qualified: 1st in AFC North division
Founded: 1953
Home field: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
Head coach: Chuck Pagano
Starting quarterback: Andrew Luck
Super Bowl titles: Two
2013 regular season record: 11-5
How they qualified: 1st in AFC South division
Founded: 1960
Home field: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
Head coach: Andy Reid
Starting quarterback: Alex Smith
Super Bowl titles: One
2013 regular season record: 11-5
How they qualified: 2nd in AFC West (wild card)
Founded: 1960
Home field: Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego, California
Head coach: Mike McCoy
Starting quarterback: Philip Rivers
Super Bowl titles: None
2013 regular season record: 9-7
How they qualified: 3rd in AFC West (wild card)
National Football Conference (NFC)
Founded: 1975
Home field: CenturyLink Field, Seattle, Washington
Head coach: Pete Carroll
Starting quarterback: Russell Wilson
Super Bowl titles: None
2013 regular season record: 13-3
How they qualified: 1st in NFC West
Founded: 1995
Home field: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
Head coach: Ron Rivera
Starting quarterback: Cam Newton
Super Bowl titles: None
2013 regular season record: 12-4
How they qualified: 1st in NFC South
Founded: 1933
Home field: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Head coach: Chip Kelly
Starting quarterback: Nick Foles
Super Bowl titles: None
2013 regular season record: 10-6
How they qualified: 1st in NFC East
Founded: 1921
Home field: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
Head coach: Mike McCarthy
Starting quarterback: Aaron Rodgers
Super Bowl titles: Four
2013 regular season record: 8-7-1
How they qualified: 1st in NFC North
Founded: 1946
Home Field: Candlestick Park, San Francisco, California
Head coach: Jim Harbaugh
Starting quarterback: Colin Kaepernick
Super Bowl titles: Five
2013 regular season record: 12-4
How they qualified: 2nd in NFC West (wild card)
Founded: 1967
Home field: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
Head coach: Sean Payton
Starting quarterback: Drew Brees
Super Bowl titles: One
2013 regular season record: 11-5
How they qualified: 2nd in NFC South (wild card)
