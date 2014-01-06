Profiles of the eight remaining NFL playoff teams

(Reuters) - Brief profiles of the eight remaining teams in the National Football League playoffs heading into the divisional round on Saturday and Sunday, Jan 12.

- -

American Football Conference (AFC)

- -

DENVER BRONCOS

Founded: 1960

Home field: Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

Head coach: John Fox

Starting quarterback: Peyton Manning

Super Bowl titles: Two

2013 regular season record: 13-3

How they advanced: 1st in AFC West division

Next game: Home to San Diego Chargers in divisional round on Sunday, Jan 12

- - -

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Founded: 1959

Home field: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Head coach: Bill Belichick

Starting quarterback: Tom Brady

Super Bowl titles: Three

2013 regular season record: 12-4

How they advanced: 1st in AFC East division

Next game: Home to Indianapolis Colts in divisional round on Saturday

- - -

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Founded: 1953

Home field: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Head coach: Chuck Pagano

Starting quarterback: Andrew Luck

Super Bowl titles: Two

2013 regular season record: 11-5

How they advanced: Defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 45-44 in AFC wild card game after finishing first in AFC South division

Next game: At New England Patriots in divisional round on Saturday

- - -

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS

Founded: 1960

Home field: Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego, California

Head coach: Mike McCoy

Starting quarterback: Philip Rivers

Super Bowl titles: None

2013 regular season record: 9-7

How they advanced: Defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10 in AFC wild card game after finishing third in AFC West

Next game: At Denver Broncos in divisional round on Sunday, Jan 12

- -

National Football Conference (NFC)

- -

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Founded: 1975

Home field: CenturyLink Field, Seattle, Washington

Head coach: Pete Carroll

Starting quarterback: Russell Wilson

Super Bowl titles: None

2013 regular season record: 13-3

How they advanced: 1st in NFC West

Next game: Home to New Orleans Saints in divisional round on Saturday

- - -

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Founded: 1995

Home field: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Head coach: Ron Rivera

Starting quarterback: Cam Newton

Super Bowl titles: None

2013 regular season record: 12-4

How they advanced: 1st in NFC South

Next game: Home to San Francisco 49ers in divisional round on Sunday, Jan 12

- - -

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Founded: 1946

Home Field: Candlestick Park, San Francisco, California

Head coach: Jim Harbaugh

Starting quarterback: Colin Kaepernick

Super Bowl titles: Five

2013 regular season record: 12-4

How they qualified: Defeated Green Bay Packers 23-20 in NFC wild card game after finishing second in NFC West

Next game: At Carolina Panthers in divisional round on Sunday, Jan 12

- - -

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Founded: 1967

Home field: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

Head coach: Sean Payton

Starting quarterback: Drew Brees

Super Bowl titles: One

2013 regular season record: 11-5

How they advanced: Defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 26-24 in NFC wild card game after finishing second in NFC South

Next game: At Seattle Seahawks in divisional round on Saturday