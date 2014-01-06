Profiles of the eight remaining NFL playoff teams

(Reuters) - Brief profiles of the eight remaining teams in the National Football League playoffs heading into the divisional round on Saturday and Sunday, Jan 12.
American Football Conference (AFC)
Founded: 1960
Home field: Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado
Head coach: John Fox
Starting quarterback: Peyton Manning
Super Bowl titles: Two
2013 regular season record: 13-3
How they advanced: 1st in AFC West division
Next game: Home to San Diego Chargers in divisional round on Sunday, Jan 12
Founded: 1959
Home field: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
Head coach: Bill Belichick
Starting quarterback: Tom Brady
Super Bowl titles: Three
2013 regular season record: 12-4
How they advanced: 1st in AFC East division
Next game: Home to Indianapolis Colts in divisional round on Saturday
Founded: 1953
Home field: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
Head coach: Chuck Pagano
Starting quarterback: Andrew Luck
Super Bowl titles: Two
2013 regular season record: 11-5
How they advanced: Defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 45-44 in AFC wild card game after finishing first in AFC South division
Next game: At New England Patriots in divisional round on Saturday
Founded: 1960
Home field: Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego, California
Head coach: Mike McCoy
Starting quarterback: Philip Rivers
Super Bowl titles: None
2013 regular season record: 9-7
How they advanced: Defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10 in AFC wild card game after finishing third in AFC West
Next game: At Denver Broncos in divisional round on Sunday, Jan 12
National Football Conference (NFC)
Founded: 1975
Home field: CenturyLink Field, Seattle, Washington
Head coach: Pete Carroll
Starting quarterback: Russell Wilson
Super Bowl titles: None
2013 regular season record: 13-3
How they advanced: 1st in NFC West
Next game: Home to New Orleans Saints in divisional round on Saturday
Founded: 1995
Home field: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
Head coach: Ron Rivera
Starting quarterback: Cam Newton
Super Bowl titles: None
2013 regular season record: 12-4
How they advanced: 1st in NFC South
Next game: Home to San Francisco 49ers in divisional round on Sunday, Jan 12
Founded: 1946
Home Field: Candlestick Park, San Francisco, California
Head coach: Jim Harbaugh
Starting quarterback: Colin Kaepernick
Super Bowl titles: Five
2013 regular season record: 12-4
How they qualified: Defeated Green Bay Packers 23-20 in NFC wild card game after finishing second in NFC West
Next game: At Carolina Panthers in divisional round on Sunday, Jan 12
Founded: 1967
Home field: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
Head coach: Sean Payton
Starting quarterback: Drew Brees
Super Bowl titles: One
2013 regular season record: 11-5
How they advanced: Defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 26-24 in NFC wild card game after finishing second in NFC South
Next game: At Seattle Seahawks in divisional round on Saturday
