(Reuters) - The National Football League playoff picture with three rounds of the regular season to go:

Already qualified: (4)

Atlanta Falcons (NFC South Division)

New England Patriots (AFC East Division)

Denver Broncos (AFC West Division)

Houston Texans (AFC playoff berth)

In contention (20):

New York Giants (NFC East)

Washington Redskins (NFC East)

Dallas Cowboys (NFC East)

Green Bay Packers (NFC North)

Chicago Bears (NFC North)

Minnesota Vikings (NFC North)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NFC South)

New Orleans Saints (NFC South)

San Francisco 49ers (NFC West)

Seattle Seahawks (NFC West)

St Louis Rams (NFC West)

New York Jets (AFC East)

Miami Dolphins (AFC East)

Buffalo Bills (AFC East)

Baltimore Ravens (AFC North)

Pittsburgh Steelers (AFC North)

Cincinnati Bengals (AFC North)

Cleveland Browns (AFC North)

Indianapolis Colts (AFC South)

San Diego Chargers (AFC West)

Eliminated (8):

Philadelphia Eagles (NFC East)

Detroit Lions (NFC North)

Carolina Panthers (NFC South)

Arizona Cardinals (NFC West)

Jacksonville Jaguars (AFC South)

Tennessee Titans (AFC South)

Kansas City Chiefs (AFC West)

Oakland Raiders (AFC West)