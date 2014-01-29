Seahawks' Harvin looks to put Super finish on trying season

Workers hang signage on a booth on Broadway as preparations continue for Super Bowl XLVIII in New York January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEWARK, New Jersey (Reuters) - Percy Harvin has one last chance this season to make the Seattle Seahawks smile about their $67 million investment in him as the receiver proclaimed himself ready to go for Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Harvin, who missed the bulk of the season recovering from hip surgery and the NFC title game with a concussion, has played briefly in two games since signing with the Seahawks after four seasons as a big-play threat with the Minnesota Vikings.

He and the Seahawks are hoping his first breakout game for Seattle comes on Sunday in the NFL title game against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

“I feel great. I‘m feeling fine. I feel normal,” Harvin said during the indoor Media Day at the Prudential Center where players and reporters escaped the 18 Fahrenheit (-8 Celsius) bitter cold.

Geared up to play in his first Super Bowl, Harvin said: “It’s an awesome feeling. It’s a blessing to even be here and healthy and able to play. I can only say that I‘m blessed and just ready for this opportunity.”

Harvin said he felt he certainly could contribute.

“I‘m always confident. Anytime I‘m on the field, I feel like I can make a play,” he said. “To that degree, I‘m not worried at all. As long as I‘m on the field, I am going to make a play.”

After four successive seasons with at least one kickoff return for a touchdown, and receptions for 50-plus yards in each of his first three seasons and a 45-yard catch last year, Harvin missed the first 10 games recovering from hip surgery.

After aggravating his hip in his first game back, he was sidelined again until the second-round of the playoffs against the Saints, in which he suffered a concussion.

“It was definitely a trying year for me. I had ups and downs,” he said. “It was frustrating for a lot of people - me, my teammates, the front office, but we all stuck together and hopefully in this game it will all pay off.”

Harvin sees himself having an impact in the return game as well as receiving and running the ball.

“In the special teams game I can really be a factor during the game, just being another threat on the team. The four of us wide receivers on the field plus (running back) Marshawn Lynch is going to be pick your poison.”

The speedster said his legs might even be fresher considering the light workload this season.

“A lot of different people were coming to me giving me different scenarios and that is one of the topics we talked about,” he said.

“It’s just a blessing to be able to play the game with not a lot of contact and wear and tear on my legs. I‘m feeling really good about that, so we’ll see how it plays out.”