Seahawks clinch NFC top seed, homefield advantage

(Reuters) - The Seattle Seahawks secured the NFC West title and sewed up top seeding in the conference by beating the visiting St. Louis Rams 27-9 in their regular season finale on Sunday.

The victory improved Seattle’s record to 13-3 and ensured them a first-round bye in the Super Bowl tournament and the homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.

Seattle, winners of 11 of their first 12 games, had dropped two of their last three games before getting back on track against the Rams.

Quarterback Russell Wilson completed 15 of 23 passes and a touchdown, while the Seattle defense throttled the Rams running game allowing just 13 yards on the ground.