Seahawks receiver Harvin to miss NFC title game

Nov 17, 2013; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Percy Harvin (11) returns a kickoff against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at CenturyLink Field. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Percy Harvin will miss Sunday’s NFC Championship game due to lingering effects from a concussion, according to a report on the National Football League’s website.

Harvin, one of the NFL’s most versatile wide receivers, was injured during the first half of Saturday’s playoff win over New Orleans when he hit his head on the turf after jumping for a pass in the end zone.

He had earlier left the field but returned after being leveled by Saints’ safety Rafael Bush, who was fined $21,000 on Friday by the NFL for the illegal hit.

“It’s super-disappointing for Percy,” said Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.

“But we have functioned the way we function because we don’t let things like that get to us and disturb us, and how we’re thinking, and how we’re preparing and all that. We would love to have him, but not this time.”

Harvin, who missed most of the season after undergoing hip surgery, had three receptions for 21 yards and one rush for nine yards against New Orleans, his second game of the season.

Seattle, the NFC’s top-seeded team, hosts the San Francisco 49ers with a berth in the February 2 Super Bowl on the line.

The NFL also handed out fines of $7,875 to Carolina cornerback Josh Thomas (unsportsmanlike conduct), San Francisco 49ers running back Frank Gore (face mask violation) and Indianapolis Colts cornerback Darius Butler (unnecessary roughness) from last week’s playoff games.