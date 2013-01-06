NFL: Vikings QB Ponder to miss playoff game with elbow injury

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Christian Ponder looks for a pass during the first half of their NFL football game against the St. Louis Rams in St. Louis, Missouri, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

(Reuters) - Minnesota Vikings starting quarterback Christian Ponder will miss Saturday’s playoff game against the Green Bay Packers with an elbow injury, the National Football League (NFL) team said.

Ponder, who hurt his elbow during last week’s regular season finale, will be replaced by Joe Webb, who is 1-1 as a starter in his NFL career and has not thrown a pass all season.

Minnesota plays Green Bay in the opening wild-card weekend of the NFL playoffs at 8:00 p.m. ET (0100 GMT).