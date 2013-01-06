NFL: Vikings QB Ponder to miss playoff game with elbow injury

(Reuters) - Minnesota Vikings starting quarterback Christian Ponder will miss Saturday’s playoff game against the Green Bay Packers with an elbow injury, the National Football League (NFL) team said.
Ponder, who hurt his elbow during last week’s regular season finale, will be replaced by Joe Webb, who is 1-1 as a starter in his NFL career and has not thrown a pass all season.
Minnesota plays Green Bay in the opening wild-card weekend of the NFL playoffs at 8:00 p.m. ET (0100 GMT).
Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue