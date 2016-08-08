Wrong paint prompts first NFL preseason game to be canceled

Aug 7, 2016; Canton, OH, USA; Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri, left, inspects the field with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, right, prior to the 2016 Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Pro Football Hall of Fame game between the Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts scheduled for Sunday night was canceled due to poor field conditions, ESPN reported.

According to ESPN, the wrong paint was applied to the Hall of Fame logo at midfield and in the end zones of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium at Canton, Ohio.

Both teams were cleared off the field approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled start of the first NFL preseason game of the season. The contest was canceled about 30 minutes later.

Earlier, Packers coach Mike McCarthy and Colts coach Chuck Pagano were watching as workers attempted to clear thousands of rubber pellets off the field.

The field was used for a Tim McGraw concert on Friday and for the Hall of Fame induction ceremonies on Saturday night. The field was covered during Saturday's festivities.

The field in Canton was highly criticized in last year's contest as well. Pittsburgh kicker Shaun Suisham tore the ACL in his non-kicking knee during the contest and cited the conditions as the reason for his injury that ultimately led to his release by the Steelers.