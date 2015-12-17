Patriots quarterback Brady leads fan voting for Pro Bowl

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) walks off the field after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. Stew Milne-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Tom Brady accumulated plenty of new critics during the Deflategate probe, but the New England Patriots quarterback remains undeniably popular.

Brady led the fan voting for the 2016 Pro Bowl, garnering 701,554 votes, the National Football League announced on Thursday.

Quarterbacks occupied the top five places, with Brady followed by Cam Newton (Carolina Panthers), Andy Dalton (Cincinnati Bengals), Carson Palmer (Arizona Cardinals) and Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers).

Brady, 38, who has won four Super Bowls with the Patriots, was suspended by the NFL for the first four games of this season for his alleged role in a scheme to deflate footballs during a playoff game last season.

However, a federal judge overturned the suspension and Brady has not missed a game this season, with the Patriots making a flying start by winning their first 10 contests.

The Pro Bowl players are selected by a consensus vote of fans, players and coaches. The participants will be announced next Tuesday.

The game will be played in Honolulu on Jan. 31, the week before the Super Bowl in Santa Clara, California.