Ravens' Harbaugh, Cowboys' Garrett to coach Pro Bowl teams

Jan 11, 2015; Green Bay, WI, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett before the 2014 NFC Divisional playoff football game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens and Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys were named head coaches for the 2015 Pro Bowl, the National Football League said on Tuesday.

Harbaugh will be assisted by his Ravens coaching staff while Garrett will be similarly accompanied by his Cowboys staff, the NFL said in a statement.

Coaches from the highest-seeded teams that lose in the AFC and NFC divisional playoff games are usually named coaches for the Pro Bowl but Harbaugh was added after the Denver Broncos parted ways with John Fox on Monday.

The exhibition game featuring many the game’s top players not still in the playoffs, will be played at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Jan. 25, one week before the Super Bowl is played at the same venue.

Pro Football Hall of Famers Cris Carter and Michael Irvin will serve as alumni team captains and will select their coaching staff for the game.