Perfect Panthers lead Pro Bowl picks with 10 players

Dec 20, 2015; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) runs with the ball against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Carolina Panthers earned an NFL-leading 10 representatives for the Pro Bowl as selections were announced on Tuesday.

The Panthers, who are 14-0 and seeking a rare perfect season, had quarterback and MVP candidate Cam Newton selected along with cornerback Josh Norman, tight end Greg Olsen and seven other players from their roster.

Norman rival Odell Beckham Jr, who engaged in a highly physical battle with the Carolina defender on Sunday that resulted in a one-game ban for the Giants receiver, was also one of the highlights among selections.

He is joined by a group of standout wide receivers that includes Antonio Brown, Julio Jones and DeAndre Hopkins.

Seattle, Arizona and New England all boasted seven player selections, including quarterbacks Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Carson Palmer.

On the defensive side, Houston’s J.J. Watt and New York Jets defensive back Darrelle Revis got the nod. Arizona’s Tyrann Mathieu was selected one day after it was announced he suffered a season-ending ACL tear.

A total of 78 players will make the trip to Honolulu, Hawaii to play the game on Jan. 31. Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Michael Irvin will select two teams from the pool of players.