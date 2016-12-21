Dec 18, 2016; San Diego, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) reaches forward with the ball for the first down on a run after getting by San Diego Chargers strong safety Jahleel Addae (37) during the fourth quarter at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jake...

The Oakland Raiders have been recognized for their superb season with an NFL-best seven players named to next month's Pro Bowl when the league announced the rosters on Tuesday.

Oakland, currently 11-3 and battling for top spot in the AFC, will send quarterback Derek Carr, wide receiver Amari Cooper and defensive end Khalil Mack to headline the group of Raiders for the exhibition on Jan. 29 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

The Atlanta Falcons top the NFC with six players chosen for the game, including quarterback Matt Ryan, wide receiver Julio Jones and running back Devonta Freeman.

Tom Brady was voted to his 12th Pro Bowl despite not playing for New England until the team’s fifth game due to suspension.

Dallas rookies Dak Prescott (quarterback) and Ezekiel Elliott (running back) were also named to the rosters along with Pro Bowl regulars such as Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger and Arizona’s Larry Fitzgerald.

Kansas City Chiefs' electrifying kick returner Tyreek Hill was selected while defensive ends Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett, cornerback Richard Sherman and linebacker Bobby Wagner all got the nod from Seattle.

This year’s Pro Bowl will feature a return to the traditional AFC v NFC format after three years that saw captains draft players regardless of conference.

