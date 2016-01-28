Seahawks quarterback Wilson picked first in Pro Bowl draft

January 27, 2016; Wahiawa, HI, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) signs autographs during the 2016 Pro Bowl Draft at Wheeler Army Airfield. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was the first overall selection for the 2016 Pro Bowl as teams were chosen on Wednesday for the star-filled exhibition. Hall of Fame captains Michael Irvin and Jerry Rice were the two picking the teams from a pool of All Stars set to compete in Sunday’s game in Honolulu. Irvin went with Wilson first while Rice countered with New York Giants QB Eli Manning.

Rice’s team also snagged Minnesota running backs Adrian Peterson and Doug Martin along with wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Amari Cooper.

On defense, the Rice group will feature linebackers Julius Peppers and Clay Matthews along with soon retired standout safety Charles Woodson.

The Irvin side boasts rookie sensation running back Todd Gurley and dangerous wide receivers Julio Jones, DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green.

Defensive end Michael Bennett and cornerback Richard Sherman will help to anchor the defensive side. The NFL has abandoned the old AFC versus NFC matchups and gone to the draft format since 2013.