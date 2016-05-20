No decision yet on relocating Pro Bowl: league spokesman

Fireworks and performances kick off the pre-game show of the NFL Pro Bowl at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

(Reuters) - The National Football League said on Thursday that multiple cities are interested in hosting the Pro Bowl but that it was too soon to say if the annual exhibition of all-stars will move from its traditional home in Hawaii.

A report by Bloomberg, citing sources, claimed that the Pro Bowl would be moving to Orlando from Honolulu but the NFL said that discussions were still continuing.

“No deal done with any of the interested cities,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told Reuters via email.

“Multiple cities have expressed interest in hosting the Pro Bowl, including Honolulu, Houston, Orlando and Sydney, Australia. We do not have a comment on discussions with any of these cities.”

Only twice since 1979 has the Pro Bowl been held outside Hawaii with Miami playing host in 2010 and Glendale, Arizona in 2015. In every other year, the All-Star game was held at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu.

The Pro Bowl, which has seen plummeting ratings in recent years, is held the weekend before the Super Bowl, serving as the signature event to kick off the league’s biggest week of the year.