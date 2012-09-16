NEW YORK (Reuters) - List of quarterbacks to throw over 500 yards in a single National Football League (NFL) game after Eli Manning of the New York Giants reached the milestone against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

554 yards - Norm Van Brocklin (Los Angeles Rams) 1951

527 yards - Warren Moon (Houston Oilers) 1990

522 yards - Boomer Esiason (Arizona Cardinals) 1996

521 yards - Dan Marino (Miami Dolphins) 1988

520 yards - Matthew Stafford (Detroit Lions) 2012

517 yards - Tom Brady (New England Patriots) 2011

513 yards - Phil Simms (New York Giants) 1985

510 yards - Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints) 2006

510 yards - Eli Manning (New York Giants) 2012

509 yards - Vince Ferragamo (Los Angeles Rams) 1982

505 yards - Y.A. Tittle (New York Giants) 1962

504 yards - Elvis Grbac (Kansas City Chiefs) 2000

503 yards - Ben Roethlisberger (Pittsburgh Steelers) 2009