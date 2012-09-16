FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
List of quarterbacks to throw over 500 yards
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 16, 2012 / 10:30 PM / 5 years ago

List of quarterbacks to throw over 500 yards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - List of quarterbacks to throw over 500 yards in a single National Football League (NFL) game after Eli Manning of the New York Giants reached the milestone against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

554 yards - Norm Van Brocklin (Los Angeles Rams) 1951

527 yards - Warren Moon (Houston Oilers) 1990

522 yards - Boomer Esiason (Arizona Cardinals) 1996

521 yards - Dan Marino (Miami Dolphins) 1988

520 yards - Matthew Stafford (Detroit Lions) 2012

517 yards - Tom Brady (New England Patriots) 2011

513 yards - Phil Simms (New York Giants) 1985

510 yards - Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints) 2006

510 yards - Eli Manning (New York Giants) 2012

509 yards - Vince Ferragamo (Los Angeles Rams) 1982

505 yards - Y.A. Tittle (New York Giants) 1962

504 yards - Elvis Grbac (Kansas City Chiefs) 2000

503 yards - Ben Roethlisberger (Pittsburgh Steelers) 2009

Compiled by Julian Linden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.