List of quarterbacks to throw over 500 yards

(Reuters) - List of quarterbacks to throw for more than 500 yards in a single National Football League (NFL) game after Matt Schaub of the Houston Texans reached the milestone against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
554 yards - Norm Van Brocklin (Los Angeles Rams) 1951
527 yards - Warren Moon (Houston Oilers) 1990
527 yards - Matt Schaub (Houston Texans) 2012
522 yards - Boomer Esiason (Arizona Cardinals) 1996
521 yards - Dan Marino (Miami Dolphins) 1988
520 yards - Matthew Stafford (Detroit Lions) 2012
517 yards - Tom Brady (New England Patriots) 2011
513 yards - Phil Simms (New York Giants) 1985
510 yards - Drew Brees (New Orleans Saints) 2006
510 yards - Eli Manning (New York Giants) 2012
509 yards - Vince Ferragamo (Los Angeles Rams) 1982
505 yards - Y.A. Tittle (New York Giants) 1962
504 yards - Elvis Grbac (Kansas City Chiefs) 2000
503 yards - Ben Roethlisberger (Pittsburgh Steelers) 2009
Compiled by Julian Linden; Editing by Gene Cherry