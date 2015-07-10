Super Bowl-winning quarterback Ken Stabler dead at 69

Former NFL quarterback Ken Stabler attends the Yankees and Braves spring training game in Kissimmee, Florida, in this file photo taken March 8, 2005. REUTERS/Joe Skipper/Files

(Reuters) - Super Bowl-winning Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken “The Snake” Stabler has died at the age of 69, his family announced on Thursday.

Media reports say the cause of death was complications from colon cancer.

Stabler guided the Raiders to their first Super Bowl victory in January 1977, a 32-14 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

He was nicknamed “The Snake” for his elusiveness on the field, and played 184 NFL games for the Raiders, Houston Oilers and New Orleans Saints.

Stabler was the 1974 NFL Most Valuable Player, and led the league in touchdown passes in 1974 and 1976.

“If I had one drive to win a game to this day, and I had a quarterback to pick, I would pick Kenny,” former Oakland head coach John Madden said in a statement.

“Snake was a lot cooler than I was. He was a perfect quarterback and a perfect Raider.”

Stabler was survived by three daughters.

“He was a kind, generous and unselfish man, never turning down an autograph request or an opportunity to help someone in need,” his family said in a statement.

“A great quarterback, he was an even greater father to his three girls and grandfather to his three ‘grand snakes’.”