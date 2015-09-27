FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Errant fireworks delay start to Rams-Steelers game
September 27, 2015 / 6:25 PM / 2 years ago

Errant fireworks delay start to Rams-Steelers game

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 27, 2015; St. Louis, MO, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Markus Wheaton (11) carries the ball as St. Louis Rams strong safety T.J. McDonald (25) leaps to tackle him during the first half at the Edward Jones Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The start of Sunday’s game between the Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers in St. Louis was delayed for just under half an hour when part of the artificial turf at the Edward Jones Dome was ignited during the pre-game player introductions.

As the Rams’ offensive starters ran out on to the field accompanied by the usual NFL pyrotechnics, an area of grass below a mini-stage from where the fireworks were launched began to burn.

Stadium staff immediately rushed out with fire extinguishers to quench the flames before cleaning up the foam, which covered an area inside the five-yard line about 25 feet from the Rams sideline.

Both teams went back to their respective locker rooms before they returned to the field to complete their usual stretching and normal pre-game activities.

The game eventually kicked off almost 30 minutes behind schedule.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Andrew Both

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
