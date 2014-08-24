FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rams' Bradford exits preseason game with knee injury
August 24, 2014 / 1:45 AM / 3 years ago

Rams' Bradford exits preseason game with knee injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

St. Louis Rams quarterback Sam Bradford (8) moves to pass the ball in the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 23 (Reuters) – St. Louis Rams quarterback Sam Bradford suffered a left knee injury and was forced to exit Saturday’s preseason game against the Cleveland Browns.

Bradford was struck down by a first-quarter hit from defensive lineman Armonty Bryant before eventually limping off.

The severity of the injury is not known but Bradford, entering his fifth season in the NFL, missed nine games last season with an injury to the same knee.

Bradford had completed just 4 of 9 passes for 77 yards when he exited. The Rams kick of their regular season against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 7.

Writing by Jahmal Corner; Editing by Ian Ransom

