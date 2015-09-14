Rams edge Seahawks in overtime

Sep 13, 2015; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Rams tight end Jared Cook (89) leaps into the air as Seattle Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas (29) defends during the first half at the Edward Jones Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports XChange) - A stunning gamble by the Seattle Seahawks to start overtime failed and led to a St. Louis Rams win on the opening Sunday of the NFL season.

Placekicker Greg Zuerlein’s 37-yard field goal with 12:06 on the clock gave St. Louis a 34-31 verdict over the two-time NFC champions at the Edward Jones Dome.

The kick came six plays after Seattle tried an onside kick that was recovered by rookie wide receiver Bradley Marquez at the Seahawks’ 49.

Jeff Triplette’s officiating crew initially nullified the recovery, saying that Marquez gave an invalid fair catch signal, but the ball never hit the ground and Triplette reversed his original call.

“We wanted to kick it much deeper,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. “We wanted to kick it to a certain area. It wasn’t executed the way we wanted it.”

Sep 13, 2015; St. Louis, MO, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) rushes past St. Louis Rams punter Johnny Hekker (6) and scores a 57 yard touchdown during the first half at the Edward Jones Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle’s overtime possession ended when running back Marshawn Lynch was stopped for a 2-yard loss on fourth-and-1 at the Rams’ 41 by defensive end Chris Long.

St. Louis tied the game with 53 seconds remaining when quarterback Nick Foles found tight end Lance Kendricks down the left side for a 37-yard touchdown pass. Strong safety Dion Bailey slipped and fell in coverage, leaving Kendricks uncovered.

Cornerback Cary Williams’ sack, scoop and score on an 8-yard fumble return with 4:39 remaining in the game capped Seattle’s rally from an 11-point deficit, giving it a 31-24 lead.

Seahawks’ quarterback Russell Wilson finished 30 of 39 for 244 yards, absorbing six sacks and throwing under duress all day.

Foles, acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles in the off season, was 18 of 27 for 297 yards and two scores.