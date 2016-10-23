Oct 23, 2016; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Case Keenum (17) of the recovers a fumble and looks downfield to pass against the New York Giants during the second quarter of the game at Twickenham Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 23, 2016; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Case Keenum (17) the fumbles the ball against the New York Giants during the second quarter at Twickenham Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 23, 2016; London, ENG; wide receiver Tavon Austin (11) of the Los Angeles Rams receives a punt during the third quarter of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New York Giants at Twickenham Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 23, 2016; London, ENG; quarterback Case Keenum (17) of the Los Angeles Rams is put under pressure by linebacker Deontae Skinner (54) of the New York Giants as he looks to pass during the third quarter of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New York Giants at Twickenham Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The New York Giants had three takeaways all season, but that was before they faced quarterback Case Keenum and the struggling Los Angeles Rams.

Landon Collins and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie each had two interceptions of Keenum, fuelling a strong defensive effort in the Giants' 17-10 win over the Rams on Sunday at Twickenham Stadium in London.

Collins returned his first interception for a highlight-reel 44-yard touchdown. His second pick set up Rashard Jennings' go-ahead touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Both of Rodgers-Cromartie's picks came in the end zone in the fourth quarter, including on the Rams' final drive.

Keenum led the Rams into Giants' territory in the final two minutes. They were at the New York 15-yard line with one minute left, before a miscommunication between Keenum and receiver Brian Quick resulted in Cromartie's second interception in the end zone.

"(Takeaways) usually come in bunches," New York coach Ben McAddo said. "Today was the day."

New York (4-3) also sacked Keenum three times, held running back Todd Gurley in check and handed the Rams (3-4) their third straight loss.

"Very disappointed," Rams coach Jeff Fisher said. "We've got a long trip back and a week off. We're going to go back to work."

Even with the win, it has been an ugly week for the Giants and the NFL. Both are facing a firestorm of criticism over the handling of the domestic abuse allegations against Giants kicker Josh Brown, who was placed on the commissioner's exempt list Friday.

Brown, who admitted to years of abusive behavior toward his ex-wife in newly released police documents, did not make the trip to London and his days in the NFL could be over.

McAdoo said the front office had asked him to focus on the game and that the team would deal with the controversy surrounding Brown when they return to New York.

Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who has never lost to the Rams, completed 24 of 37 passes for 196 yards. He did not throw a touchdown or an interception. Odell Beckham Jr. had five catches for 49 yards.

Keenum finished 32 of 53 for 291 yards with a touchdown and the four interceptions.

The Rams head into their bye week with many questions, including whether it's time to give the No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Jared Goff his shot to start. Fisher said after the game that he was sticking with Kennum, though, and would make changes at receiver before quarterback.

"Take a look at the tape, see who's responsible for the interceptions," said Fisher, who became the third coach in NFL history to lose 150 games. "Quarterback was not the reason we lost."

Gurley was held to 57 yards on 15 carries.

(Editing by Andrew Both)