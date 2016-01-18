Magic Johnson first in line for LA Rams tickets

Mar 27, 2015; Syracuse, NY, USA; Michigan State Spartans former player Magic Johnson during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners in the semifinals of the east regional of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Los Angeles Rams’ bid to generate momentum ahead of their return to the West Coast is off to a great start as Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson was first in line for tickets.

The Rams, who last week won approval from National Football League owners to return to Los Angeles after spending the prior 21 seasons in St. Louis, launched their season ticket deposit campaign earlier on Monday.

“We’ve got our first #Rams deposit! The Legend @MagicJohnson!,” the Rams said on their Twitter account.

Johnson won five National Basketball Association titles during a career spent entirely with the Los Angeles Lakers and is also part of the ownership group that purchased Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers in 2012.

“I got my @RamsNFL season tickets! I‘m so excited and can’t wait to see OUR team next season! #Rams,” Johnson tweeted.

The Rams joined the NFL in 1937 as the Cleveland Rams and first moved to Los Angeles in 1945 where they remained until relocating to St. Louis for the 1995 season.

Having gone two decades since the NFL left Los Angeles, experts have said the returning Rams are expected to require a strong marketing campaign to mark out their territory in an already crowded entertainment marketplace.