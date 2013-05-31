Rams' Pead banned one game for substance abuse

(Reuters) - St. Louis Rams running back Isaiah Pead will be suspended for his team’s season-opener for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, the National Football League’s website reported on Friday.

Pead, a second-round draft pick by the Rams in 2012 who had 10 carries for 54 yards last season, will be eligible to return to the active roster following the September 8 game against Arizona and may participate in preseason practices and games.