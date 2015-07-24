Dallas Cowboys' Randle given probation for cologne, underwear theft

Dallas Cowboys' Joseph Randle (2nd L) dives into the endzone to score a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during their NFL football game at Wembley Stadium in London, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

DALLAS (Reuters) - Dallas Cowboys running back Joseph Randle has pleaded guilty to shoplifting underwear and a bottle of cologne from a Texas department store and was given six months’ probation under a deal that could have his record expunged.

Randle, 23, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a lesser charge of misdemeanor theft, admitting to taking the items last October, according to court records. The guilty plea will be dismissed if Randle completes probation.

Cowboys officials declined to comment on the plea deal.

Randle told an officer he stole the cologne valued at $84 and underwear at $34.50 because he did not want to take the time to pay for them, according to an arrest report and police.

The Cowboys fined Randle $29,117 for the shoplifting offense. His base salary for 2014 was $495,000.