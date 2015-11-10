Ex-running back for NFL's Cowboys suspended for four games

Sep 27, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Joseph Randle (21) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The NFL on Tuesday suspended Joseph Randle for four games for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy, one week after the running back was released by the Dallas Cowboys.

Randle, who is currently a free agent, will have to serve the suspension whenever he signs with another club, the NFL said.

The suspension stems from Randle’s arrest last year in his hometown of Wichita, Kansas.

Randle, 23, was arrested on marijuana possession charges after police received a call from his hotel room concerning domestic violence with a weapon after an incident with the running back and his girlfriend, Dalia Jacobs.

Jacobs, who is the mother of their two-year-old son, alleged that Randle pointed a gun at her and her girlfriend but authorities in Wichita declined to press charges, citing a lack of evidence. The marijuana possession charge was later dropped.

The NFL, however, met with Randle recently and determined that he had violated the league’s policy on personal conduct.

Randle, a three-year National Football League veteran, started the first six games of the season for the Cowboys before getting benched in favor of Darren McFadden. He had left the Cowboys to deal with an unspecified personal issue when he was released by the club.

He rushed for 313 yards and four touchdowns on 76 carries this year, and had 10 receptions for 87 yards.