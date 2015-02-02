FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NFL's Ravens release Cody ahead of animal abuse charges
February 2, 2015 / 11:06 PM / 3 years ago

NFL's Ravens release Cody ahead of animal abuse charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Baltimore Ravens nose tackle Terrence Cody (92) warms up during the NFL's Super Bowl XLVII football practice in Metairie, Louisiana February 1, 2013.REUTERS/Sean Gardner

(Reuters) - The NFL’s Baltimore Ravens released nose tackle Terrence Cody on Monday shortly before he was indicted in Maryland on animal cruelty charges, officials said.

Cody is facing 15 charges that include two counts of aggravated animal cruelty with a dog, five counts of animal abuse or neglect with the same dog and one count of illegal possession of an alligator, Deputy State’s Attorney John Cox said.

He was released on $10,000 bail, Baltimore County police said.

The Ravens said last week they were going to release Cody after Sunday’s Super Bowl, the earliest that National Football League teams can terminate contracts.

Cody, 26, a five-year NFL veteran, was scheduled to become a free agent on March 10.

Reporting by Steve Ginsburg in Washington; Editing by Will Dunham

