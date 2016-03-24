Former Baltimore Raven tackle Terrence Cody jailed for animal cruelty

Baltimore Ravens nose tackle Terrence Cody (92) warms up during the NFL's Super Bowl XLVII football practice in Metairie, Louisiana February 1, 2013.REUTERS/Sean Gardner

(Reuters) - Former Baltimore Ravens nose tackle Terrence Cody was sentenced on Thursday to nine months in a Maryland jail on charges he starved his dog to death, a prosecutor said.

Cody, 27, was convicted in Baltimore County Circuit Court in November of six misdemeanors for the death of his dog, a mastiff. He was also found guilty of possession of an alligator and drug and paraphernalia charges, Assistant State’s Attorney Adam Lippe said.

The dog had been starved for at least four weeks and had lost more than half its body weight, Lippe said. The dog lived in Cody’s home in Reisterstown, Maryland.

“The house smelled like a pot den, and it smelled like death,” Lippe said.

Cody denied the charges.

The Ravens cut the five-year National Football League veteran in February 2015, shortly before he was indicted.

Cody’s girlfriend, Kourtney Kelley, was convicted of animal cruelty charges and sentenced in January to 60 days in jail, Lippe said.