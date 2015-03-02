FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ravens cut cornerback Hampton after arrest for drunken driving
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 2, 2015 / 8:10 PM / 3 years ago

Ravens cut cornerback Hampton after arrest for drunken driving

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Baltimore Ravens on Monday cut Victor Hampton after the cornerback was charged over the weekend in North Carolina with drunken driving.

Hampton, 22, was stopped by police on Saturday in Charlotte driving 100 miles per hour (160 kph) in a 55 mph (89 kph) zone on Interstate 77, police said, adding that he was charged with driving while impaired.

He was also charged with speeding, reckless driving to endanger and having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle.

Two passengers in Hampton’s vehicle were arrested after police officers said they saw them trying to conceal weapons under the passenger seat.

Hampton, signed by the Ravens in January, had a 0.10 blood-alcohol level, police said. The legal limit in North Carolina is 0.08.

The Ravens promised a get-tough policy after having five players arrested during last year’s off-season, including Ray Rice, whose domestic abuse case helped spur the National Football League to revise its personal conduct policy.

Hampton had brief stops with the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants before the Ravens offered him a one-year deal worth $435,000.

Reporting by Steve Ginsburg in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.