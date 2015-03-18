FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NFL's Ravens cut Pierce after drunken driving arrest
March 18, 2015 / 3:25 PM / 2 years ago

NFL's Ravens cut Pierce after drunken driving arrest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Baltimore Ravens running back Bernard Pierce (30) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2014 AFC Wild Card playoff football game in the first half at Heinz Field. Jan 3, 2015; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Jason Bridge-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday released Bernard Pierce just hours after the third-year running back was arrested for drunken driving and speeding in the Baltimore suburb of Towson.

Pierce, 23, was pulled over in his 2014 Ford Mustang just before 2 a.m. and was arrested after failing field sobriety tests, Baltimore County police said.

He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding for driving 55 miles per hour (89 km per hour) in a posted 30 mph (48 kph) zone, police said.

Pierce, a 2012 third-round draft choice out of Temple University, rushed for 366 yards on 93 carries last year for the Ravens, averaging 3.9 yards per carry.

Reporting by Steve Ginsburg; Editing by Susan Heavey and Eric Beech

