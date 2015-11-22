Ravens QB Flacco out for rest of season with knee injury

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) reacts after losing 26-18 to the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Baltimore Ravens lost quarterback Joe Flacco for the rest of the season with knee ligament damage on Sunday as they notched a costly win over St Louis Rams with a last-second field goal.

Flacco went down with a torn ACL, and possibly a torn MCL, Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said after the Ravens’ 16-13 win.

Harbaugh said Flacco suffered the injury on their last offensive series, which he still finished, with the Ravens winning on Justin Tucker’s 47-yard field goal as time expired.

“It’s just the nature of the game, man,” said Flacco, Super Bowl MVP for the champion Ravens three seasons ago.

“Stuff like this happens. So you’ve just got to stand tall and get through it.”

The injury will stop Flacco’s streak of consecutive starts to open his career at 122 regular season games.

The bitter-sweet victory for the 3-7 Ravens over the 4-6 Rams also saw them lose Pro Bowl running back Justin Forsett for the rest of the season after he sustained a broken arm.

The Ravens are expected to turn to Matt Schaub to play quarterback for the rest of the season.