FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ravens QB Flacco out for rest of season with knee injury
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 23, 2015 / 5:11 AM / 2 years ago

Ravens QB Flacco out for rest of season with knee injury

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 22, 2015; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) throws a pass in the third quarter against the St. Louis Rams at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens won 16-13. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Baltimore Ravens lost quarterback Joe Flacco for the rest of the season with knee ligament damage on Sunday as they notched a costly win over St Louis Rams with a last-second field goal.

Flacco went down with a torn ACL, and possibly a torn MCL, Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said after the Ravens’ 16-13 win.

Harbaugh said Flacco suffered the injury on their last offensive series, which he still finished, with the Ravens winning on Justin Tucker’s 47-yard field goal as time expired.

“It’s just the nature of the game, man,” said Flacco, Super Bowl MVP for the champion Ravens three seasons ago.

“Stuff like this happens. So you’ve just got to stand tall and get through it.”

The injury will stop Flacco’s streak of consecutive starts to open his career at 122 regular season games.

The bitter-sweet victory for the 3-7 Ravens over the 4-6 Rams also saw them lose Pro Bowl running back Justin Forsett for the rest of the season after he sustained a broken arm.

The Ravens are expected to turn to Matt Schaub to play quarterback for the rest of the season.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.