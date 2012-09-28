FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ravens hold on to beat Browns as refs return
September 28, 2012 / 4:15 AM / 5 years ago

Ravens hold on to beat Browns as refs return

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Baltimore Ravens quarteback Joe Flacco looks to pass against the Cleveland Browns during NFL football action in Baltimore, Maryland September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Smith

(Reuters) - The Baltimore Ravens heaped more early season misery on the Cleveland Browns with a 23-16 win on Thursday as the NFL’s regular referees returned to action following a damaging months-long lockout.

The Ravens survived a late drive from the Browns to make it nine consecutive wins over Cleveland and move to 3-1 on the season, while the Browns have yet to pick up a win at 0-4.

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco rushed for a touchdown and threw for another, completing 28 of 46 passes for 356 yards, while Browns rookie Brandon Weeden finished 25 of 52 for 320 yards with one costly interception.

With the match in the balance late in the third quarter, Baltimore’s Cary Williams latched onto a Weedon pass and streaked 63 yards into the Browns endzone to give the Ravens a lead they would not relinquish.

Reporting by Ben Everill in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
