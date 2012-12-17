Ravens into playoffs for fifth straight year

Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice (L) is tackled by Denver Broncos linebacker Keith Brooking (R) during the first half of their NFL football game in Baltimore December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

(Reuters) - The Baltimore Ravens, thanks to a Dallas win, reached the National Football League playoffs for the fifth straight season on Sunday despite their loss to the Denver Broncos.

Dallas’ overtime victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers enabled the Ravens (9-5) to clinch their post-season berth with two games remaining in the regular season even though they suffered their third consecutive loss.

The Broncos earned their ninth straight victory with Peyton Manning throwing for 204 yards and one touchdown in the 34-17 triumph at Baltimore.

With Jim Caldwell taking charge as new offensive coordinator, Baltimore had trailed 17-0 at halftime.

Baltimore is the only team in the NFL to have reached the post-season in each of the last five years but they have not been able to reach the Super Bowl in that period.