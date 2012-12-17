FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ravens into playoffs for fifth straight year
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 17, 2012 / 2:30 AM / 5 years ago

Ravens into playoffs for fifth straight year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice (L) is tackled by Denver Broncos linebacker Keith Brooking (R) during the first half of their NFL football game in Baltimore December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

(Reuters) - The Baltimore Ravens, thanks to a Dallas win, reached the National Football League playoffs for the fifth straight season on Sunday despite their loss to the Denver Broncos.

Dallas’ overtime victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers enabled the Ravens (9-5) to clinch their post-season berth with two games remaining in the regular season even though they suffered their third consecutive loss.

The Broncos earned their ninth straight victory with Peyton Manning throwing for 204 yards and one touchdown in the 34-17 triumph at Baltimore.

With Jim Caldwell taking charge as new offensive coordinator, Baltimore had trailed 17-0 at halftime.

Baltimore is the only team in the NFL to have reached the post-season in each of the last five years but they have not been able to reach the Super Bowl in that period.

Reporting By Simon Evans in Miami, editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.