Ravens claim AFC playoff spot with win over Browns

Dec 28, 2014; Baltimore, MD, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Terrance West (28) dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Baltimore Ravens are going back to the NFL playoffs.

A 20-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns combined with San Diego’s 19-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday put the Ravens, Super Bowl champions for the 2012 season, back in the postseason with a 10-6 record. They missed the playoffs in 2013.

Joe Flacco passed for two fourth-quarter touchdowns as the Ravens overcame a 10-3 Cleveland lead.

The Baltimore win gave the AFC North three teams in the playoffs. Cincinnati and Pittsburgh had earlier qualified.