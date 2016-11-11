Flacco throws three touchdown passes, Ravens beat Browns

Nov 10, 2016; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) throws as Cleveland Browns inside linebacker Demario Davis (56) applies pressure during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Joe Flacco threw three touchdown passes and the Baltimore Ravens kept the Cleveland Browns winless with a 28-7 victory on Thursday night.

Cleveland is 0-10 for the first time in its 66-year history. Baltimore (5-4), meanwhile, has won two straight and extended its lead atop the AFC North.

Flacco completed 30 of 41 passes for 296 yards. He was also picked off twice on potential scoring drives. Terrance West had 65 of the Ravens' 119 yards on the ground.

Baltimore took a 13-7 lead when Flacco found Darren Waller on a 4-yard pass with 9:36 left in the third quarter. The Ravens had gone 17 consecutive drives without a touchdown before that score. It was also the first career touchdown for Waller, a second-year player from Georgia Tech.

Cleveland quarterback Josh McCown took over for rookie Cody Kessler on the next possession and threw an interception to Baltimore cornerback Jerraud Powers. Flacco could not take advantage as Joe Haden got his second interception of the game in the end zone.

Flacco, however, redeemed himself with a 11-yard touchdown pass to Steve Smith. A two-point conversion on a slant to Kyle Juszczyk boosted the margin to 21-78 with 2:05 left in the third quarter.

On the Ravens' next possession, Breshad Perriman caught his first career touchdown pass on a 27-yard lob from Flacco that was upheld after a review.

Baltimore linebacker Terrell Suggs, who is playing with a torn biceps, forced a fumble on the Cleveland 30 to continue the misery for the Browns. Cleveland has been outscored 157-51 in the second half this season, including an overtime loss to Miami.

The Ravens now lead the all-time series 27-9. Baltimore, which relocated from Cleveland in 1996, has also won five of the past six games, including a 25-20 victory on Sept. 18.

The Ravens threatened near the end of the first quarter, but Flacco was intercepted by rookie cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun. Baltimore then drove to the Browns' 7-yard line with 10:29 left in the half, but could only manage a 25-yard field goal by Justin Tucker.

Cleveland took advantage and grabbed a 7-3 lead on the next possession with a 25-yard pass from Kessler to Seth DeValve, a rookie tight end from Princeton. Baltimore cut the margin to 7-6 at the half on a 40-yard field goal by Tucker as time expired.