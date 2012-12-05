Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis returns to practice

(Reuters) - Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis returned to practice on Wednesday, raising hopes he could yet make a comeback this season after tearing a muscle in his arm.

Lewis was initially expected to be out of action until next year because of a torn triceps he suffered two months ago that needed surgery.

The 37-year-old remains on the team’s injured reserve-designation list but said he was on the mend and ready to resume training.

“I‘m making progress and will practice some today,” he said in a statement.

Lewis gave no indication about when he might return, saying only that he was focusing on helping the Ravens (9-3), who currently lead the AFC North division.

“The story shouldn’t be about me right now. We’re playing the Redskins Sunday and I am not eligible to play,” Lewis said.

“If I can help prepare my team in some way for that game, I will. When I know I will play in a game, or when I play in game, I will say more then.”