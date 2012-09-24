Ravens reverse heartbreak against Patriots in thrilling win

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis (52) restrains teammate Lardarius Webb (R) as he complains about a penalty call during the second half of their NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Baltimore, Maryland, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - Joe Flacco outdueled Tom Brady in an emotional shootout and the Baltimore Ravens exacted sweet revenge against the New England Patriots with a 31-30 home victory on Sunday.

The Ravens suffered heartbreak to the Patriots in last season’s AFC championship game when a missed field goal attempt doomed their chances, but this time Baltimore converted the knockout blow on a 27-yard field goal by Justin Tucker as time expired.

Flacco threw for 382 yards and three scores, rallying the Ravens (2-1) from a 30-21 deficit in the fourth quarter, including a 70-yard drive in the final two minutes that set up the game-winner.

Boosting Baltimore’s offense was receiver Torrey Smith, who played despite mourning the death of his younger brother in an early-morning motorcycle accident and managed to catch six passes for 127 yards and two scores.

Brady finished with 335 yards and one passing score, but could not prevent the Patriots (1-2) from losing their second straight game.

In a wild contest that featured a few controversial calls, Tucker’s final kick just barely cleared the top of the right upright, causing the Patriots to protest and coach Bill Belichick to run on the field and grab the arm of an official at the game’s conclusion.