Ravens' safety Reed wins appeal against one-game ban

Baltimore Ravens free safety Ed Reed celebrates his fourth quarter interception against the Houston Texans during their NFL AFC Divisional Playoff football game in Baltimore, Maryland, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Smith

(Reuters) - Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed won an appeal on Tuesday against a one-game suspension for a dangerous hit on a defenseless opponent.

After initially being slapped with a one game ban and the loss of a week’s pay, about $400,000, Reed won a submission clearing him to play.

The NFL appeals board overturned the original penalty and instead fined Reed $50,000, despite an NFL pledge to crackdown on player safety breaches.

“I have determined that your actions were egregious and warrant significant discipline,” hearing officer Ted Cottrell wrote to Reed.

”However, I do not believe that your actions were so egregious as to subject you to a one-game suspension without pay.

Baltimore Ravens free safety Ed Reed celebrates the last minute of the Ravens' win over the Kansas City Chiefs in their AFC NFL football game in Kansas City, Missouri October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

“Player safety is the league’s primary concern in the formation of playing rules and all players are expected to adhere to those rules or face disciplinary action. I hope in the future you will focus on ensuring that your play conforms to the rules.”

Reed was penalized for unnecessary roughness in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers when he hit defenseless receiver Emmanuel Sanders around the head and neck area.

It was Reed’s third violation in the past three seasons, prompting the NFL to impose the suspension and issue a strongly-worded statement.

“We cannot tolerate repeated violations of rules, especially rules related to player safety,” NFL executive vice president of football operations Ray Anderson said.

“We will continue to take the strongest possible action to deter these types of violations and protect our players.”