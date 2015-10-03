Wide receiver Smith 'week-to-week' for injury-hit Ravens

Oct 1, 2015; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Lawrence Timmons (94) tackles Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith Sr (89) during the second half at Heinz Field. The Ravens won the game, 23-20 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Jason Bridge-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Baltimore’s 23-20 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday took a heavy toll on the Ravens Saturday with Michael Campanaro being placed on injured reserve and fellow wide receiver Steve Smith listed as “week-to-week”.

Campanaro has been sidelined with a back injury while Smith, amid several media reports that he has four broken bones, is also out indefinitely after exiting Thursday’s game with a lower back contusion.

“While the Ravens do not give specifics about injuries out of respect to the men on our team and HIPAA (health insurance) laws, we want to dispel rumors and stories currently being reported about Steve Smith Sr.’s injury,” the team said in a statement.

“He does have a back injury. It is not a surgical issue. His status is currently week-to-week.”

The Ravens were responding to multiple reports claiming that Smith had broken four bones in his back or ribs.

Five-time Pro Bowl selection Smith, 36, is a 15-year veteran in the league and has said he will retire after this season.

“It’s probably the first time in my career I feel like I‘m 36,” Smith told reporters after Baltimore’s win against the Steelers. “I‘m trying to get through tomorrow. I‘m trying to make it to the airplane.”

The three-time All-Pro has been the team’s most influential playmaker this season, racking up 29 catches for 373 yards and two touchdowns in four games.